Poonam Pandey hospitalised with 'head, eyes, face' injuries after getting hit by husband

Poonam Pandey has been hospitalised after she sustained injuries on her head, eyes, and face. It is being reported that Pandey was allegedly assaulted by her husband Sam Bombay. Following the same, she suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital. On the other hand, her husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.Sam was arrested after Poonam lodged a complaint against him. Thereafter, she was admitted to the hospital. This development has been confirmed by a news agency.

The tweet by the official Twitter handle of ANI reads: "Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police. "This is not the first time Sam has been arrested. He was arrested by the police last year, a few days after his wedding with Poonam. The actress and her husband were on their honeymoon in Goa when Poonam filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. However, Sam was granted bail soon after and Poonam was back on good terms with her husband.

