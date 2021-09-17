Portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, 14 injured

A portion of under-construction flyover connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) main road & Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am on Friday. 14 people have sustained minor injuries & have been shifted to VN Desai Hospital. There is no life loss & no person is missing, said DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

At the time of the accident, 20 to 25 laborers were working on the bridge.

The flyover is a project of MMRDA. The Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road is being connected to the Bandra-Kurla complex through this bridge. Meanwhile, work on the bridge was on-going when part of the bridge collapsed. When the bridge collapsed, some workers jumped into the water tank in panic, while others grabbed the rod on the bridge. Fourteen people were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to VN Desai Hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of fire brigade and Mumbai Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Also, no one else is likely to be trapped under the bridge pile, the emergency department said.

Names of injured persons

1) Anil Singh (28),

2) Arvind Singh (29)

3) Azhar Ali (26)

4) Mustafa Ali (28)

5) Riyazuddin (23)

6) Motab Ali (28)

7) Riyazu Ali (21)

8) Shravan (49)

9) Atish (22)

10) Ali (22)

11) Azaz-ul-Haq (29)

12) Pervez (22)

13) Akbar Ali (25)

14) Rich (25)





