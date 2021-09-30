'Preeti, Chunni thik karo': Mumbai Police highlights misogyny in Bollywood films, shares Kabir Singh quotes

Mumbai Police is known for posting messages on social media to make the citizens aware and remind them of the rules. Mumbai Police recently tweeted about women's safety. In this tweet, the police have given an important message by calling out Bollywood for promoting misogyny by making a number of stereotypical movies that constantly objectify women.

Talking about how cinema is a reflection of our society, the post urged everyone to choose their words and actions with care. The powerful caption was followed by the pictures of misogynistic movie dialogues.

The account used hashtags #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny, #MindYourLanguage and #WomenSafety in the post. The post features dialogues from the movies Kabir Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do and Dabangg among others.

"Cinema is a reflection of our society - Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!"

The post has garnered over 90,000 likes with netizens praising the Mumbai Police social media team for highlighting an important issue.



