Pune: Girlfriend strangles live-in boyfriend to death in fit of anger

In a shocking incident, a boy died after his girlfriend strangled and pushed him against the wall. Police have arrested the girl after the autopsy revealed that she strangled the boy to death.

The boy was introduced to the girl while he was studying for competitive exams. The acquaintance turned into love. He then started living in a 'live-in relationship'.

The couple got into an argument one day afte which the girl strangled her boyfriend and pushed him against the wall. The boy died the next day after being injured.

The girl's name is Rohini Ramdas Unate (age 24, resident of Hind Colony, Bhekrainagar). Sonal Purushottam Dabhade (age 34) is the name of the murdered youth. Sonal's brother Nivas Dabhade (age 30, resident of Ghota, Tal. Tivasa, Dist. Amravati) has lodged a complaint in this regard.

Regarding this, senior police inspector of Hadapsar police station Balkrishna Kadam said that Rohini Unate is a native of Beed and Dabhade was a resident of Amravati. They both met while studying for a competitive exam. They both had been living in a live-in relationship in Fursungi for the last 3 years. Both were doing their respective jobs. They had been arguing for the last few days. On August 27, the couple started doubting each other that led to an argument between them.

Then Rohini strangled Sonal and pushed him against the wall which injured his head. He also had fever that day. The next day when Rohini woke up and left. Sonal died on August 28 after falling ill. Doctors reported that he died after being strangled and being hit in the head during the autopsy. When questioned, Rohini said that she strangled him and pushed him against the wall. Police have arrested her.