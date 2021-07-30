Pune Metro conducts first trial of metro from Vanaj to Ideal Colony

We are trying to make Pune the best, safest city in the country without any politics, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while inaugurating the trial run of Pune Metro. The distance from Vanaj to Ramnagar metro line from Vanaj to Anandnagar was tested today in the presence of Pawar. Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council Dr. Nilam Gorhe, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Siddharth Shirole, NMC House Leader Ganesh Beedkar, Managing Director Dr. Brijesh Dixit, Project Director Project Atul Gadgil were present on the occasion.

Pawar said the people decide who owns the government. We are all working together with the idea that development is important after elections. Pune will not let anything fall short. Many types of development work are proposed in the future. There is a development plan of Rs 75,000 crore.

Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil participated through audio-visual medium. He said that the Metro project was started by Prime Minister Modi and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We though that the work will come to halt due to covid but Chief Minister Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did follow up.



Officers and staff worked to remove obstacles. Mayor Mohol said, Pune is the largest municipal corporation in the state. Metro will play a major role in the public transport system. Everyone is involved in giving this opportunity to Pune.

Features of Pune Metro

Indian-made aluminum coach used in Pune for the first time in India

More than 950 passengers in 3 coaches

Special arrangement of panic button

Special bogies for women

Wheelchairs for the disabled



