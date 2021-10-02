Pune: Police officer rapes young woman by showing lure of marriage

The city of Pune, the cultural capital, has seen an increase in crime in the last few days. In it, the city of Pune was also shaken by the incidents of rape. Now, the shocking incident of a 25-year-old girl being raped by a police officer in Kothrud in the city has come to light. A case has been registered under various sections including rape.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the accused PSI at Kothrud police station. The accused police officer is Praveen Nagesh Jarde, who is working as a PSI. Currently, he is working as Sub-Inspector of Police in Yerawada Police Traffic Department. The accused took the victim to various places in and around Pune on the pretext of marriage and repeatedly raped her. The victim also alleged that the accused had hid his first marriage. The victim was threatened by the accused that he will kill her if she demanded marriage.

The accused Jarde was earlier working in Kothrud police station in 2018. At that time, while investigating a case, Zarde was introduced to the criminal's sister. After that, the accused got close to her, hiding his first marriage. Also, he repeatedly raped her, showing her the lure of marriage. After that, the accused threatened to kill the plaintiff girl, saying that no one could do anything to him as he was from the police department. Kothrud police are investigating the matter further.