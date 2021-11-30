Pune School Reopening: School will start from December 15 in Pune, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol informs

Following Mumbai, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to start school from 15th December. Pune Mayor Muraldhidhar Mohol has given information in this regard. The decision was taken after a meeting between Pune Mayor and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar. Restrictions have been imposed in Pune for three days on the background of Omicron virus infection. Therefore, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to start the school from 15th December.

Although the state government has announced to start class 1st to 4th from tomorrow, the decision will be taken only after discussions with the parents' association and educational institutions, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had clarified. Therefore, there was a picture of confusion in the administration about starting school. Finally, after discussions between the Pune Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor, it has been decided to start chool for class 1 to class 7 from December 15, taking precautionary measures against the background of Omicron variant.