Pune: Vedika Shinde,who was diagnosed with SMA, Dies

11-month-old Vedika Shinde, who was battling spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), passed away on August 1. A month and a half ago, Vedika was given an injection of Rs 16 crore required for treatment. Her condition was slowly improving after the injection. But on Sunday (August 1), her oxygen level suddenly dropped and she was having trouble breathing. She was admitted to a nearby private hospital but died.

A few months ago, Bhosari's Vedika's father Sourav Shinde, mother and grandfather had appealed for help to get an injection of Rs 16 crore from abroad for treatment.

People responded to her call and help started pouring in from all walks of life. For Vedika, Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe had also raised his voice in the Lok Sabha to waive her custom duty and help. He had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for help. And waived the custom duty of that injection.

Then the flow of help began. 16 crore was collected from the crowd funding. The injection came to India. Vedika was fully recovered after receiving further treatment after injecting her at Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The baby girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, August 1, after she faced sudden difficulty in breathing and died during the treatment.

