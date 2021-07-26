Raigad Landslides: Rescue operation halted; declare missing people dead, demand villagers

The rains that have been lashing Mahad region since last week. On 22nd July, at around 4 pm, a landslide struck in Mahad's Taliye village. Taliye village in Mahad taluka is situated in Dongar Kapari. Due to the landslide in this village, 35 houses were crushed under the flood. The rescue squad was able to retrieve the bodies of 49 people trapped under the rubble.

However, teams from NDRF, SDRF and TDRF conducted rescue operations and recovered 85 bodies so far. However, 36 civilians are still missing. When the bodies were taken out from the rubble, some didn't had legs while arms were missing from some of the dead bodies. The villagers have demanded that the rescue operation be stopped.

Even today, the rescue teams came to the spot and started the rescue operation. However, the rescue operation was halted two hours later. After these teams stopped the rescue operation, the locals surrounded them. You stop the rescue operation. We have no objection to that. However, those who are missing. declare them dead, they demanded. So now everyone is paying attention to what the state government decides.

So far, 85 bodies have not been found. Chaudhary had said that the rescue operation would continue. So the villagers were confused. In the evening, Chaudhary went to the rescue site. The villagers then visited him. The villagers had demanded that the rescue operation should be stopped as villagers were getting their hands and feet under the mound.