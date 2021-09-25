Rains will intensify from tomorrow across the state, including Mumbai

Even though the rains have now stopped in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to increase the intensity of rains across the state, including Mumbai, once again from Sunday.

According to Krishnananda Hosalikar, senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal will intensify on Saturday. It will then move to the Odisha coast in the next 24 hours. As a result, torrential rains are expected in some places in the state with thunderstorms for the next four to five days. The intensity of rain will increase especially from Sunday. The return journey of the monsoon has also been delayed this year.

A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Its influence will increase further and it will move north and north-west. As a result, it is likely to rain in most parts of Maharashtra from Sunday. There will be torrential rain in some places. This will affect Vidarbha, Marathwada and Central Maharashtra. The Konkan, especially Mumbai, will also be affected. - Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department