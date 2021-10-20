Ram Kadam's tweet for Khan: 'I pray for Aryan Khan that he gets bail today'

Aryan Khan's bail in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case will be heard in a sessions court today. Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam has tweeted in this regard and prayed for Aryan Khan's bail. Ram Kadam said, "I pray that Aryan Khan will get bail today. Bail is a fundamental right under the Constitution and the law.

He further attacked the Shiv Sena-led MVA government and said that they could have been more stern towards drugs-mafia. BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam asked if the Maharashtra government had any connection with the drug mafia. Shiv Sena leaders are now going to the Supreme Court and raising the issue of Aryan Khan's drugs case. The BJP has never been against Aryan Khan or any particular person. We are not against Shah Rukh Khan or any other Bollywood actor. I have full respect for him, said Ram Kadam.

