Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to release in August 2023
By ANI | Published: November 19, 2021 03:50 PM2021-11-19T15:50:45+5:302021-11-19T16:00:07+5:30
Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film 'Animal' will hit the big screen on August 11, 2023.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' is touted as a crime drama.
Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.
More details about the film have not been disclosed yet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor