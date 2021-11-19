Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to release in August 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film 'Animal' will hit the big screen on August 11, 2023.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' is touted as a crime drama.

Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

More details about the film have not been disclosed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor