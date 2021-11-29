Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on Feb 10, 2023

Filmmaker Karan Johar's new directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

"After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you," he wrote.

The romantic drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. They all are currently in Delhi for the shoot.

Along with the release date announcement, Karan uploaded a clip featuring a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips. With the clip, the makers also revealed that the team has completed 50 days of the shoot.

We can also spot Jaya Bachchan recreating her famous 'thali' scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Alia also shared the video on her Instagram account and said the film is loaded "with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love."

( With inputs from ANI )

