Ranveer Singh shares light moment with MSD as they play football together, calls him 'jaan'

Superstar Ranveer Singh and former Indian national cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who are part of the All-Stars Football Club, were spotted playing football together at a stadium in Mumbai.

After their gaming session, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Dhoni. The duo can be seen sitting on the ground and sharing a light moment.

In his post, the actor showered love on MSD, indicating that how much he admires the legendary cricketer.

"Bade bhai ke charno mein hamesha. My Jaan," Ranveer captioned the Instagram post.

Ranveer, known to be a lover of sports, also posted a photograph with cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who took part in the match.

The 'Ram-Leela' actor also heaped praise on Iyer as he wrote, "There was no other way to stop him (Shreyas)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in a cricketer avatar in Kabir Khan's '83' film, which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

