Relief to Param Bir Singh; non-bailable warrant cancelled by court

An arrest warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has been revoked by a Thane court. While the Thane court revoked the warrant, the court imposed two conditions on Parambir Singh. Therefore, Parambir Singh has got relief from the court. A Thane court has imposed two conditions on Singh, who will be present at the inquiry when summoned by the investigating officer and will have to pay Rs 15,000 on personal bail.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh arrived in Mumbai yesterday after 234 days. He was then interrogated for seven hours in the Room 11 office of the Crime Branch in Kandivali. After that he has reached Thane today. A total of three cases have been registered against Parambir in Thane.