Restrictions to be eased ahead of Diwali, restaurant and shop hours to be extended

A task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday decided to extend the operating hours of restaurants and shops in the state before Diwali. Hotels, restaurants and shops in Mumbai have been allowed to remain open till midnight. Times in other parts of the state will be fixed by the local administration. Almost all restrictions will be relaxed before Diwali.

No date has been announced for the extension of hotel, restaurant and shop hours. The guidelines will be issued in a day or two. After the meeting of the task force, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that steps have been taken to further relax the restrictions as Corona is in contro. Hotels in Mumbai can place final orders for 'Take Home' till 1 pm. At present, shops and hotels are allowed to remain open till 10 pm in the state.

All amusement parks in the state will be open from Friday, October 22. However, the water sports will remain closed. Rides other than water can be enjoyed.

Fifteen days after Diwali, the task force will review the situation and reconsider whether to lift the ban permanently.