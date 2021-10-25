Sameer Wankhede changed religion for job, he is Muslim by birth, says Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, is a Muslim. His real name is Sameer Dawood Wankhede, alleged NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik has tweeted a photo of an alleged birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede. The date of birth is 14 December 1979 and it is written in English as Sameer and Muslim.

Nawab Malik, a NCP leader and a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, targeted NCB official Sameer Wankhede by sharing an old photo of Sameer Wankhede's wedding. Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate and marriage photo of the embattled Wankhede with telling captions: "Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)".

The birth certificate shows the NCB chief's name as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and the picture is from his (Wankhede's) first wedding with one Dr Shabana Qureshi, and he later divorced her to get married with Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

Sameer Wankhede's wedding photo went viral. This photo is said to be from Wankhede's first wedding. A total of five people are seen in this photo. It also has Wankhede. Also present is Dr. Shabana Qureshi. She is said to be his first wife. Sameer Wankhede's parents and another person are seen with him. Their attire shows that the marriage may have taken place in a Muslim manner. However, regarding the authenticity of this photo, Sameer Wankhede had got married for the first time in 2006 and then divorced. Wankhede informed that he got remarried after divorce.

Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede. Some things could not be understood because the photo was blurry. But on this paper, mother's name is written as Zehda Wankhede and father's name is written as Dawood Wankhede. This certificate is dated 1979, the date is 14-12-1979. Nawab Malik said that Sameer Wankhede is Muslim by birth.

Also, lawyer Sudhir Suryavanshi tweeted his birth certificate,"As per Sameer Dawood Wankhede's birth certificate, he is Muslim by birth but he appeared for civil service exam in reserved category and became the IRS. NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged Sameer Wankhede forged this to get reservation in exams and jobs."





