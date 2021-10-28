Sameer Wankhede's sister lodges complaint against Nawab Malik with police & NCW

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested in a drug case on a cruise.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly leveled allegations against NCB investigating officer Sameer Wankhede in the case, raising suspicions about the raid.

The war of words between Malik and Wankhede has been going on for the last few days.

Nawab Malik has accused Samir Wankhede of getting job by showing fake caste certificate. Malik has targeted the Wankhede family by issuing photos of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage, marriage certificate and Sameer's birth certificate.

Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmeen Wankhede lodged a complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station on Wednesday, requesting for an FIR against NCP leader Nawab Malik. She has also mailed a copy of her complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"Request to take cognizance of my grievances so as to safeguard my constitutional rights as a woman with a further request to take appropriate steps to deal with the named accused in accordance with law, including issuing the appropriate directions to the concerned Police Station to register C.R. (F.I.R.) against Mr. Nawab Malik," she wrote in her complaint.