Sanskriti Pratishthan's Dahihandi canceled again this year; 'Arogya Utsav' to be celebrated!

Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan in Thane organizes a celebration of Dahihandi every year. Dahihandi of Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan is world famous. However, considering the possibility of a third wave of corona this year, many restrictions have been imposed on the Dahihandi festival. Therefore, on the backdrop of Corona, the Dahihandi of Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan has been canceled this year as well and a 'Health Festival' will be celebrated instead. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Saranaik gave information in this regard in a press conference on Friday.

At the same time, Thane brought Dahihandi festival to the world. Thane is the home of Dahihandi. Canceling this celebration is annoying to us. But this year we are canceling the Dahihandi festival without playing with people's lives. Organizers should not play with people's lives. The organizers are requested not to organize Dahihandi.