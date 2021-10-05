Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' to release on November 5

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is scheduled to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.

Announcing the release date, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long-distance love story this festive season, with us."

Abhimanyu, son of actor Bhagyashree, too, shared the news with his fans.

"Get ready to fall in love because Meenakshi and I are coming to set long distance relationship goals for all our beloved couple. #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5th," he wrote.

He also shared a poster of the film in which he can be seen resting his head on Sanya's shoulder.

Vivek Soni has co-written the romantic film with Aarsh Vora.

( With inputs from ANI )

