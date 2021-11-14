Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'most heart-warming Children's Day' with underprivileged kids

Actor Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate this Children's day with underprivileged kids at Bal Asha Trust in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Sara shared a picture in which she can be seen standing outside Bal Asha Dham Children's Home, wearing a blue-and-white suit.

Further, she penned a note to share her delightful experience.

She wrote, "@balashatrust Thank you for the most heart-warming Children's Day. It was so touching to spend my day with these Loving children. Keep doing the amazing work that you guys do! #happychildrensday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor