Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'most heart-warming Children's Day' with underprivileged kids
By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 06:26 PM2021-11-14T18:26:09+5:302021-11-14T18:35:07+5:30
Actor Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate this Children's day with underprivileged kids at Bal Asha Trust in Mumbai.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Sara shared a picture in which she can be seen standing outside Bal Asha Dham Children's Home, wearing a blue-and-white suit.
Further, she penned a note to share her delightful experience.
She wrote, "@balashatrust Thank you for the most heart-warming Children's Day. It was so touching to spend my day with these Loving children. Keep doing the amazing work that you guys do! #happychildrensday."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
( With inputs from ANI )
