'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi's film 'Raavan Leela' to be out on October 1

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame with his role in the web series 'Scam 1992', is all set to feature in the film 'Raavan Leela'.

The upcoming movie, which also features Aindrita Ray, will release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

Announcing the same, Pratik took to his Instagram and wrote, "Mukhote pe mukhota...Ram ke Ravan ki Leela.#RaavanLeela(Bhavai) in Cinemas on 1st October 2021."

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, 'Raavan Leela' is being touted as a love story.

Apart from 'Raavan Leela', Pratik will also be seen sharing screen space with Khushali Kumar in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen', which is currently being filmed in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor