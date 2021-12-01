Schools in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation to start from 15th Dec

It has been decided to start school for students of class I to VII in Kalyan Dombivali municipal area from 15th December. Earlier, another meeting of the KDMC committee will be held in the next eight days, said Anant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner, Education Department. A committee has been constituted to start schools in the Corona period for school education in the municipal limits. The meeting of this committee was held today at the KDMC headquarters under the chairmanship of KDMC Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi. The meeting was attended by JJ Tadvi, Administrative Officer, Education Department and Dr. Ashwini Patil, Chief Medical Officer.

The school was informed by the state government's education department to start from December 1. This decision was to be implemented long ago. However, the situation changed dramatically when an omicron variant of the corona virus was found in South Africa. Therefore, it was decided yesterday to start schools in Thane district from December 15.

In this regard, a meeting of the committee formed for the education department of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation was held today. This committee has also taken a similar decision in favor of the district and it has been clarified that the decision will be taken to start the schools of class I to VII in the municipal area by 15th December. This is because in the city of Dombivali in the Kalyan Dombivali municipal area, a passenger from South Africa has tested positive for corona.

Considering the possibility of increasing the prevalence of Omicron variant, the decision to start school from 1st December has been postponed and it has been decided to start school from 15th December. The committee will meet again in the next eight days to decide whether the prevalence of the Omicron variant will increase. After that, it will be sealed on December 15, Deputy Commissioner Kadam has clarified.