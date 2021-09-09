Section 144 imposed in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Following Pune, a curfew has been imposed in Mumbai. Mumbai Police has enforced Section 144 in the city for the next 9 days. Therefore, not more than 5 people gather in public places for the next 9 days. Mumbai Police has issued orders in this regard. According to the police order, no processions will be allowed during Ganeshotsav. In addition, as per the rules announced by the state government, direct face-to-face visits have been banned and citizens have been appealed not to crowd for darshan. It has also been clarified that action will be taken otherwise.

Public Ganeshotsav Mandals in Lalbagh area have been instructed to provide online darshan of Ganpati Bappa. Accordingly, online darshan facility has been made available by the mandals this year.