Sharad Pawar: 16,000 kits for flood victims, team of 250 doctors; NCP announces aid

16,000 flood-affected families in the Maharashtra have been hit hard by the heavy rains. Therefore, NCP President Sharad Pawar has informed that 16,000 kits will be distributed to the flood victims in the next two to three days on behalf of NCP Welfare Trust. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai. On this occasion, Pawar informed about the assistance being provided by NCP to the flood affected areas.

Families in the flood-hit areas will be given 16,000 kits of medicines, biscuits for children, utensils, masks and other essentials. Besides, a team of 250 doctors will be sent to the flood-hit areas to provide medical services, Pawar said. He also informed that the cost of all these materials is around two and a half crores.

Six districts in the state have suffered the most due to heavy rains. These districts urgently need help. Yesterday, the state government announced some help. The state government will definitely help as per their planned schedule, said Pawar.

Pawar also appealed to political leaders to refrain from visiting the flood-hit areas. "My experience in the past, especially in Latur, is that after such incidents, many people go there by car. I have an appeal. Government agencies are now engaged in rehabilitation work. Their attention will be distracted, so such visits should be avoided. When I was in Latur, we were all at work, the Prime Minister was coming. So I told the Prime Minister not to come for ten days. If you come, the system will have to be put there. I'm glad my request was granted. PM came ten days later. Therefore, any leader should be aware of the situation, I am not going on tour now. The reason is that the rest of the system has to be rotated. It is not right to have a system around us, "said Pawar.