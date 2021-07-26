Shivsena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav loses his cool on woman in front of CM Thackeray

Maharashtra is currently battling with the havoc of heavy rains. Many people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, an embarrassing case has come to the fore. Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav lost his cool during Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Konkan affected by rains and landslides. Bhaskar Jadhav was going to raise his hand on the woman who was pleading for help in front of the CM. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

A woman was pleading with CM Uddhav Thackeray for help, but Bhaskar Jadhav stopped her from speaking and pointing to the woman's son asked him to explain to her mother.

What's in the video?

The woman was crying and pleading to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that water is leaking from her roof. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray consoled them and said that they will help them. She tells him – don't go just giving assurances. During this, Bhaskar Jadhav asked the woman to keep quiet.

The MLA was seen raising his hand on the woman

In the second video, the same woman is seen arguing with Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav. After the woman's argument, Bhaskar Jadhav loses his cool and reaches out to raise his hand, but the people standing beside him stopped him from doing so.