Shocking! After Dombivli, 42-year-old teacher sexually assaults 8-year-old girl in Kalyan

Another eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a private tutor in Kalyan on Thursday after a minor girl was gang-raped in Dombivli. Mudar Talwala has been arrested by the Bazarpeth police in the case and further investigation is underway.

The victim's eight-year-old daughter, who lives in a high-profile society in Kalyan, goes to study at a local teacher. The teacher's wife had gone to her mother's place a few days ago. So her husband, teacher Mudar Talwala, was teaching the children. Meanwhile, the victim girl had not been ready to go to tutions for a few days. When her mother told her to go to tutions, she would start crying. So her mother became suspicious.

While the mother was questioning the girl she narrated the whole incident to her mother what had happened. The mother understood what happened to her daughter. Her mother informed the Bazar peth police about this. Mudar Talwala, a 42-year-old teacher, was arrested by the police. The court remanded the accused in police custody for one day, Inspector Rajendra Ahire said.