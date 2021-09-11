Shocking! Mumbai: Woman brutally raped and tortured with iron rod inside tempo, dies

A 30-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area on 9th September after allegedly being raped, has died during the treatment on Saturday at Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, informed Mumbai Police.

The accused was arrested for the alleged rape of the woman, and a case was registered. The woman was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area last night.

The man was booked under sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.



The woman was raped brutally and assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka. Mohan Chouhan (45), the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said. a police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside.



