Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for 'Yudhra'
By ANI | Published: August 19, 2021 02:24 PM2021-08-19T14:24:25+5:302021-08-19T14:35:02+5:30
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be seen unleashing his action side with 'Yudhra', has started shooting for the film.
On Thursday, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a picture from the mahurat shot.
"Let's go..Team Yudhra," a text on the image read.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is being touted as a romantic-action thriller, which also features Malavika Mohanan.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it.
Earlier this year, Farhan had shared a video introducing the film Yudhra and its characters. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.
Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will also be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-staring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor