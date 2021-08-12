Start local train service from Diva to Panvel; Raju Patil writes to Raosaheb Danve

MNS MLA Raju Patil today met Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve in Delhi. This time he has made some demands for the train passengers by giving a letter. MNS MLA Raju Patil has demanded Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve to start local service from Diva to Panvel. MNS MLA Patil has also demanded that a comprehensive plan be prepared to provide state-of-the-art facilities at Thane and Raigad railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Area.

There is a frequent demand from the citizens to start local service from Diva to Panvel. Between Diva and Panvel, there are stations like Dativali, Nilje, Taloja Panchanand, Navde Road, Kalamboli, Panvel. At present, the train shuttle service between Diva and Roha is running and these trains leave at regular intervals every day. Therefore, passengers going to Mumbai, Thane for job and business are faciing inconvenience. There are big housing projects up to Dativali, Nilje, Taloja Panchanand and even Kalamboli. Also, some projects are underway and the population is increasing day by day.

If the citizens of Nilje, Taloja have to travel by local train, there is no option but to go to Kalyan, Dombivali, Diva, Mumbra stations. Passengers have to travel about seven to eight km to reach this station, so time, money is wasted and passengers face inconvenience. In addition, the transport service is also inadequate and the citizens coming from this area to Mumbai-Thane area for job and business suffer a lot.

Currently, work on Navi Mumbai Airport has also started. Much of it is also connected to this area. Also, a multimodal corridor with an ambitious project of the Central Government will pass through this area and its work is also underway. In a letter to Minister of State for Railways Danve, the MNS MLA said that the best option is to start local services from the point of view of convenient transportation while the population is increasing due to such big projects. Also, MNS MLA Raju Patil has visited Union Minister of State Danve in Delhi and demanded that a comprehensive plan be prepared to provide state-of-the-art facilities at Thane and Raigad railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Area.