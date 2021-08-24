Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' to release on December 3

Actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film 'Tadap - An Incredible Love Story' is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021. In the movie, he will be seen sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria.

'Tadap' is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

Announcing the film's release date, Nadiadwala Grandson shared on their Twitter handle, "Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021."

Ahan, too, shared the news on his Instagram account.

"Witness the magic on the big screen," he wrote.

Apart from Ahan and Tara, the film will also feature actors like Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

