Tensions rise in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, as 28 suspects of Omicron in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's worries have increased after two cases of Omicron were found in Karnataka. In addition, the administration has informed that now there are 28 suspects of Omicron in Maharashtra. All the suspects are in Mumbai, Pune and Thane, the largest cities in Maharashtra. Also, these three cities are very crowded. Among the suspects, 10 are in Mumbai alone while 18 others are in various cities. All of them have come to Maharashtra from abroad in the last month. Of these, 25 have travelled abroad and 3 have been in contact with them. All of their reports are corona positive. There samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The reports are expected by next week.

What is the status of Mumbai?

Over the last month, more than 2500 people have arrived in Mumbai from abroad. They have all come from 40 high risk countries. A list of all of them has been prepared. Their search is on. Of the 861 people found so far, RTPCR tests have also been done. Of those, 25 were found to be corona positive. The 25 people who came in contact with them and those who came in contact with them were also tested. 3 of them are positive. That means 25 people who traveled abroad and 3 people who came in contact but did not travel are Omicron suspects. All the suspects are in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Mumbai's growing threat

The number of suspects in Mumbai has increased in the last 24 hours. Of the five new suspects, one is from London and the other four are from South Africa, Portugal, Mauritius and Germany. The suspects are aged 69, 34, 45 and 38. They have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. Those who are corona positive and omicron suspect with mild symptoms have been quarantined at home.