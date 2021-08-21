Thackeray movie directors slams Maha govt over covid restrictions

The state government has lifted most of the covid restrictions in the state since August 15. Therefore, shops are allowed to open till 10 pm in the state. This decision of the state government has brought great relief to the common man and traders. However, cinemas, theaters and places of worship in the state are still completely closed. Therefore, those concerned with the sector have expressed displeasure. Thackeray movie director Abhijeet Panse has targeted the state government.



The Coronavirus pandemic has closed places of worship and cinemas in the state for the past 1.5 years. Therefore, the BJP leader and the spiritual front, the Warkari organization, is adamant to open the temples. On the other hand, due to the closure of cinemas, artists, theater artists and actors in the field of drama are also facing a big problem.

So, now film directors, actors and other congregations related to the film industry are also expressing their anger. A few days back, actor Prashant Damle had expressed his displeasure on Facebook. After that, now director Abhijeet Panse has also expressed his anger in a sarcastic way. "Government should include theater artist and backstage workers in employment guarantee scheme and give them work of filling up potholes on the roads.(Because Corona is in the theaters, but not on the street!)", he wrote



