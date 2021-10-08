Theaters will start at 50 per cent capacity while hotels will be allowed till 11 pm - Ajit Pawar

It has been decided to start theaters in Pune with 50 per cent capacity from October 22, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in a press conference. Also, hotels will be allowed to continue till 11 pm from Monday, Pawar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Pawar said that it has been decided to start rural and urban tourist destinations in the district at full capacity. After a year and a half, temples in the state have started to reopen. Ajit Pawar also advised to go to the temple without crowding in many places, following all the covid rules.

What did Ajit Pawar say about the Income Tax Department?

-I don't want to interfere in the work of the income tax department, let them do their work.

-I will speak only after the income tax inquiry.

-Income tax officials are doing what they are supposed to do.

-I didn't get any notice.