Top bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempts suicide

Former Mr India contest winner, Manoj Patil attempted suicide at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, his family said.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

In his suicide note, Patil mentioned actor Sahil Khan. As per his family, the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against the actor at Oshiwara Police Station, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by him.

He attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming sleeping pills.

Patil's mother has reached the police station to file a complaint against Khan and get her statement recorded by police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor