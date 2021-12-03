Traffic Fines Increased: Increase in penalty under Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act, check out details

The Maharashtra government on Thursday amended the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) and increased the fines for various traffic offenses across the state. The state has issued notification of increase in fines under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, effective from December 1 in the state. The increase in fines will discourage people from violating road safety rules and allow them to drive safely. This will not only improve safety but also help streamline traffic, said a senior transport official.

What are the revised penalties

A fine of Rs.500 has been changed for traveling on a two-wheeler without a helmet (No helmet fine). Now the first time violation will be a fine of Rs 500, but the second time violation will be ₹ 1,500. The penalty for triple seats on two-wheelers has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 directly.

Previously, there was a ₹ 1,000 fine for reckless driving for all types of vehicles. But now it has been amended and will now be fined ₹ 1,000 for two-wheelers and ₹ 2,000 for other vehicles.

While, the penalty for talking on a mobile phone while driving has been increased from ₹ 200 to ₹ 500. The fine for unnecessary honking has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Similarly, the penalty for a fancy number plate was ₹ 1,000, while the revised penalty is ₹ 500 for the first violation and ₹ 1500 for the subsequent violation.

While now there is a penalty of Rs 5,000 for high speed driving and Rs 10,000 for driving without a permit.

No-parking problem

Illegal parking of vehicles is a major problem causing traffic jams. Now a fine of Rs 500 has been levied for parking vehicles in the no-parking zone. The increased fines will deter people from breaking traffic rules, the transport department said. The central government's proposed penalty for no-parking is Rs 1,000, but the state government has now limited it to Rs 500, which was earlier Rs 200.

