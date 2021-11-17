Two arrested for selling whale vomit, valued at over Rs 2crore in the market

Two people have been arrested from Thane for selling rare whale ambergris worth more than Rs 2 crore. Whale Ambergris worth more than Rs 2 crore has been seized from them. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathore informed that the duo has been sent to police custody till November 18.

Senior police inspector Laxman Tambe of Srinagar police station had received information that two persons were coming from a motor cycle on the South Coast Hotel at Road No. 16 in Wagle Estate area of ​​Thane to sell baby whales. Charkop, Mayur Devidas More (31) of Kandivali and Pradip Anna More (34) of Ahmednagar, Jamkhed were arrested. When they were arrested, they found a yellowish-copper colored stone-like object of different sizes in a plastic bag. It was whale vomit that weighed around 2.048 kg.

Two mobile phones and a motorcycle worth Rs 2.22 crore were seized along with the whale vomit. The duo was arrested at Shree nagar police station after a case was registered under sections 239, 44, 48 (a), 49 (b) and 57, 51 of the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. The two have been remanded in police custody till November 18.

What is Whale Ambergris?

The vomit of a whale is called ambergris. This substance comes out of the whale's stomach. Whales eat a lot of things in the sea, some of which are digestible and some are not digestible. Things that are not digested come out of through vomit. These objects form a waxy mass and passes out like feces and can take years to form.

Why is whale vomit so expensive?

This vomit is produced by the whale's digestive system. Although this vomit smells bad, it is used to make perfume. This makes the perfume last longer on the body. That is why perfume companies buy it at a very expensive price. In addition, it is also believed to be used in some traditional medicines.