Two boys drown in floodwater in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Two boys drowned in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra last night.

"Due to heavy rainfall, many rivers and canals are overflowing due to which one 18-year-old and another 14-year- old boy drowned. Some cows also got washed away in floodwaters," says Sanjay Bangale, Naib Tehsildar.

( With inputs from ANI )

