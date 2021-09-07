Uday Samant announces date for CET Exams; check out exam schedule

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic year 2021-22 will be held from September 15 to October 10, 2021, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said at a press conference held at the Mantralaya. Higher and Technical Education Minister Samant said that a total of 8 lakh 55 thousand 879 students will appear for the examinations of all courses. 226 centers have been fixed for these entrance examinations. The number of centers outside the state has also been increased this year and efforts are underway to increase the number of examination centers. A maximum of 50,000 computers per day has been provided for these examinations.

This entrance examination will be conducted in compliance with the rules and regulations announced by the state government regarding Covid-19. Students will also be allowed to travel in Mumbai on the day of the exam. However, Uday Samant said that the students should keep the admission card for the local train ticket with them.

Also, 86 per cent students will get examination centers as per the first option and 14 per cent students will be provided examination centers as per the remaining options. The admission registration process will start in the last week of September and the course wise admission process will start after October 15, said Uday Samant.

