Unidentified Mercedes car enters Chief Minister Thackeray's convoy, driver arrested

It has come to light that an unidentified car entered the convoy of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday convened a meeting of senior Mumbai police officials in the wake of the rape of a woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. As he was leaving after the meeting, an unidentified Mercedes car suddenly entered the Chief Minister's convoy. The driver of the car was taken into custody by the security guards who immediately pulled him out of the convoy.

According to the police, the driver of the car was a trader and was heading towards Malabar Hill. It has come to light during the inquiry that the man was not aware that Chief Minister's convoy was leaving as he was wearing earphones. Meanwhile, an offense was registered against the concerned car driver dealer under the official section for violating traffic rules and obstructing safety. As the case is bailable, the driver has been released on immediate bail.