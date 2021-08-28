Union Minister Narayan Rane gets 'electric shock' during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Minister Narayan Rane's Jan Aashirwad Yatra is currently going on in Maharashtra. The controversial statement made by Rane about the Chief Minister and the subsequent arrest of Rane further intensified the conflict between Shiv Sena and BJP. Rane and Shiv Sena are currently engaged in a fierce war of words. Rane is constantly targeting Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena is also responding to Rane.

Narayan Rane has been at his home ground since yesterday. He arrived in Kankavali yesterday. Not for a while, but I was in Shiv Sena for 39 years. So I know everything. He warned Shiv Sena that he would take out all the cases in stages. After this, when Rane went with the activists for a program at night, he came in contact with a live wire and got an electric shock. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar was present with him on this occasion.

When Narayan Rane reached the venue, there was a large crowd of activists. Hundreds of activists were present at Rane's programme. The railings erected at the venue were illuminated. As soon as Rane touched the railing, he got an electric shock. Rane immediately pulled out his hand. As soon as Rane was got electric shock, Darekar, who was next to him, also became alert. Rane, who was electrocuted, was not injured during the incident.