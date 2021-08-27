Union Minister Narayan Rane's Janashirwad Yatra in Ratnagiri today

The BJP has launched a nationwide Jan Ashirwad Yatra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeling that the ministers should be engaged with the people. Accordingly, Union Minister Narayan Rane's Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be held in Ratnagiri today. Welcoming banners have been put up at all places in Lanza city area to welcome Union Minister Narayan Rane. Meanwhile, Narayan Rane's son and former MP Nilesh Rane has posted a tweet. In this tweet, he has said 'Warrior is on the field again'.

Union Minister Narayan Rane's Jana Aashirwad Yatra is coming to Lanza on August 27 at 3 pm. BJP taluka president Mahesh Khamkar informed that Narayan Rane will be given a warm welcome by BJP in Lanza taluka. This information was given at a press conference held at the BJP office.

Due to the arrest of Narayan Rane, his Jana Aashirwad Yatra was postponed. After the court granted bail, Rane is once again going to seek the blessings of the people. The political atmosphere in the state has been heating up for the last three days. After Union Minister Narayan's offensive remarks about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the entire Shiv Sena was seen to be united against him, while the BJP was seen to be firmly behind Narayan Rane.



