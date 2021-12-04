US Government announces 'Fulbright Scholarship' to Ranjitsinh Disale of Solapur

Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher from Solapur Zilla Parishad, has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship by the US Government. This year, this prestigious scholarship has been announced for 40 teachers from all over the world. The scholarship was awarded to him for further research at a university in the United States on the subject of Peace in Education. "We are working to bring together children from troubled countries around the world to spread the idea of ​​non-violence through the Let's Cross the Border initiative. We are happy to have the opportunity to do more research on this topic," said Disale.

It brings together talented teachers from around the world to do academic research at the best universities in the world. It provides an opportunity to study the American education system closely. This is the 75th year the scholarship is being awarded by the US government.