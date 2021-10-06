Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi won 6 seats in the Akola Zilla Parishad elections

The by-elections for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in the state are being announced today. The counting of votes has started and everyone is looking forward to the election results. Meanwhile, Akola Zilla Parishad has won 14 seats. Akola Zilla Parishad has won six out of 14 seats by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The Independent and the NCP have won two seats. Also, BJP and Congress along with Shiv Sena have to be satisfied with 1 seat.

Akola Zilla Parishad: (Win / Lead) Total seats elected: 14

1) Akolkhed: Jagannath Nichal: Shiv Sena

2) Ghusar: Shankarrao Ingle: Vanchit

3) Lakhpuri: Samrat Dongardive: Independent

4) Andura: Meena Bawne: Vanchit

5) Dagdaparva: Suman Gawande: NCP

6) Adgaon: Pramodini Kolhe: Independent

7) Kurankhed: Sushant Borde: Vanchit

8) Bapori: Maya Kavere: BJP

9) Shirla: Sunil Phatkar: Vanchit

10) Degaon: Ram Gavhankar: Vanchit

11) Danapur: Gajanan Kakad: Congress

12) Talegaon: Music Review: Vanchit

13) Kanshivani: Kiran Avtade; Nationalist

14) Kutasa: Nikhil Gawande: Prahar

Vanchit: 06

Independent: 02

Shiv Sena: 01

Nationalist: 02

BJP: 01

Congress: 01

Prahar: 01