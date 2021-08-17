Varun Dhawan gives a glimpse of his warm up session on BTS' song

It seems like actor Varun Dhawan is also an avid follower of the popular K-Pop band BTS.

On Tuesday, Varun took to his Instagram account and posted a video of him dancing to BTS' track 'Permission To Dance'.

"We don't need permission to dance #Btsarmy. #warmupsong," he captioned the post.

Varun's warm-up session has left fans impressed.

"Love the smoothness you bringing in," a social media user commented.

"VD always rocks," actor Siddhant Kapoor wrote.

"You dancing to BTS's song is a feast for the eyes," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli. He also has 'Bhediya' in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor