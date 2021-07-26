Vasai: Headless dead body of a woman found stuffed inside suitcase

A dead body of a woman between the age of 30 and 32 was found in a suitcase on the beach in Vaai on Monday morning. As soon as the Vasai police got the information, they went to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The police have not yet been able to identify the woman.

Senior police inspector Kalyanrao Karpe was informed about the body in a suitcase on the shores of Bhuigaon creek in Vasai police station area on Monday morning. Upon receiving this information, Karpe arrived with a police officer and an officer at the spot. At that time, the police found the headless body of a woman between the ages of 30 and 32. This is the fifth time in the last few days that dead bodies have been found on the beach in Vasai. According to the police, the bodies were coming to the beach from Thane, Navi Mumbai during the rainy season.

This is the fifth time that a dead body has been found on the beach in Vasai. The body might have washed up on the shore from ith a stream of water and and appeared to have been in the water since three days ago. Vasai police will file a case of murder and destruction of evidence of murder. - Sanjay Kumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle-2, Mira-Bhayander Police Commissionerate