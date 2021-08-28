Video! Ajit Pawar drives electric rikshaw in Baramati

Currently, the craze for electric vehicles in the country is on the rise. Rising petrol and diesel prices are also said to be to blame. Meanwhile, a video of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar driving an electric vehicle has gone viral on social media. Ajit Pawar took a trial of PIAGGIO Vehicles electric rickshaw in Baramati. At this time, the Deputy Chief Minister drove an electric rickshaw. Pawar was on a visit to Baramati on Saturday (28). He also visited the Piaggio Company. Company officials gave information about the electric rickshaw. The Deputy Chief Minister was also curious about how the electric rickshaw works.

He also inquired about the electric battery and mileage of the rickshaw and tried to drive the rickshaw in the company's premises. The video of the incident has also gone viral. Also, electric vehicles are convenient for environmental protection, said the Deputy Chief Minister, praising the company.



