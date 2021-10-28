VIDEO! Kiran Gosavi demands police to check Prabhakar Sail CDR records

In a significant development, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Pune Police on Thursday nabbed absconder Kiran P. Gosavi, who is wanted in several cheating cases and the prime 'Panch-Witness' of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the October 2 cruise party raids. Now, Kiran Gosavi has released a video and made sensational allegations against Prabhakar Sail, another witness related to the drugs case.

"If the Mumbai Police has taken up Prabhakar Sail's case, they should take action against Prabhakar first. Check his and his brother's phone records. Find out all the ministers and others behind it," Kiran Gosavi appealed. Kiran Gosavi had been absconding for the past few days. A team of Pune police had gone to Uttar Pradesh to search for him. But he couldn't be caught. Kiran Gosavi had tried to surrender to the Uttar Pradesh police. He had come to Pune after being rejected there. There was talk that he would surrender to the police. However, Pune police arrested him at night.

Gosavi saoid,"Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail & his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear."

Prabhakar Sail has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police about Kiran Gosavi. Kiran Gosavi had discussed a Rs 25 crore deal with a man named Sam D'Souza in the Aryan Khan case. It also mentioned giving Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede, a sensational claim has been made by Prabhakar Sail. Responding to Prabhakar's allegations, Kiran Gosavi released a video today demanding an inquiry into the CDR report of Sail and his brother.

He added, “The CDR report and mobile conversation of Prabhakar Sail and his brothers should be checked. If I had told Prabhakar to bring money from one place to another, check my mobile chats too. I have a business of import and export and before (Oct 2), I might have told him. But it’s my request to check all chats and CDRs of Sail after October 2. He must have deleted it but that can be recovered.” He further said, “If Mumbai Police has taken up the case, then they should even check which minister or politician is behind all of this.”