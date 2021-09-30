Video! Woman fights off leopard in Aarey colony, scary video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a video of a 55 year old woman fighting off with a leopard has gone viral on social media. The whole incident of the leopard attacking the woman was captured in the CCTV. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Mumbai's Aarey area when then woman came out of her house with a walking stick and sat in the veranda.

In the video one can see the leopard walking near the Aarey dairy area, after a minute, the woman comes out of her house with the help of her walking stick. The woman who was attacked has been identified as Nirmala Devi Singh (55), while she sits on the platform with her back towards the wild cat. The animal slowly walks towards her. As soon as the woman notices the leopard, she tries to push it away with her stick. The woman falling back as the leopard tries to pounce on her. After a few seconds the leopard retreats.

A few members of her family can be seen rushing towards the woman, after hearing the woman's scream.The woman has received minor injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

One of the user posted the video on Twitter and wrote,"*Viewers discretion advised* Scary visuals of a woman being attacked by a leopard in Aarey colony today. The woman is safe and undergoing treatment. This happened near Aarey dairy.."