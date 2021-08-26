Viral Video! Buffalo hits a two-wheeler in Pune

A two-wheeler was hit by a buffalo on the road in the camp area of ​​Pune. The video of this incident is currently going viral. The incident was captured on CCTV footage on the road in the camp area in Pune. Some buffaloes were passing by on the road. Their owners were also with them. Vehicles and pedestrians were passing by on the road. Each buffalo was tied with a rope.

But one of the buffaloes suddenly disappeared. Then she escaped from the hands of the owner and hit the two-wheeler coming in front of her. The buffalo hit two two-wheelers on the road. The couple on the bike were injured in the incident.

A case has been registered against the owner of the buffalo at the Army Police Station. Police have arrested three people. The whole incident was captured on CCTV outside the shop and its video is now going viral on social media.



